New coronavirus testing site set to open Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, a detox and wellness center in West Palm Beach will offer drive-through testing for the coronavirus.
Inspire Palm Beach, located at 1803 S Australian Ave., will be open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., to perform the drive-through tests.
There is no need to prove active symptoms or signs of virus, according to a written statement from the center.
The oral swab tests are performed in your car and results are sent to your phone via text message within 24 hours.
The private facility said they wanted to offer an alternative to the COVID-19 testing done by the city, which are limited to symptomatic people and tests are usually performed through a nasal swab.
If you would like to be tested at the center, follow the steps below:
1. Sign up online and fill out basic information (this will reduce test time). A barcode will be texted to you. Link available on Inspire Palm Beach website.
2. Show the barcode when you arrive on site (you will be handed an oral COVID test which you perform in your car and hand back to the on-site tester)
3. 24-48 hours later you will receive a text message with test results.
The center said the tests are FDA approved.
For more information, visit the Inspire Palm Beach website or or call 866-993-3869.
