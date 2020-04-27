Palm Beach County to reopen golf courses, parks, boat ramps, community pools on Wednesday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Parks, golf courses, marinas, boat ramps, community pools, and other recreational activities will reopen in Palm Beach County on Wednesday after being closed for more than a month due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
However, there will be restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19.
"At 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday of this week, the county will have an order executed opening up different facets of our recreational activities here in Palm Beach County," said Mayor Dave Kerner at a news conference on Monday.
MAYOR ANNOUNCES REOPENINGS:
PUBLIC PARKS
On Wednesday, public parks in the county will reopen from sunrise to sunset for walking, running, strolling, biking, and equestrian riding. In addition, fishing, canoeing, kayaking, water skiing, wake boarding, and bicycle rentals will be permitted as long as physical distancing can be practiced.
All park playgrounds, picnic pavilions, campgrounds, dog parks, skate parks, field sports, organized sports, recreational buildings, gymnasiums, and concession stands will remain closed.
Basketball courts in county parks will be open for individual practice only. Only three players per half court are allowed, and competitive team games are prohibited.
Tennis and pickle ball courts will be open open for singles play only, and racquetball courts will be open for individual practice only.
GOLF COURSES
Public and private golf courses will be allowed to reopen on Wednesday. Play will be set up for walking, single-rider golf carts, or shared carts for families living in the same household.
Practice facilities, clubhouses, locker rooms, and pro shops will remain closed.
All league, clinic, camp, youth, and other organized activities will remain suspended
BOATING
Marinas, boat docks, boat ramps, and any other venues used for launching any vessels will reopen on Wednesday.
Boats must remain 50 feet apart at all times, boats cannot link to one another, and no gatherings of more than 10 people will be allowed.
Beaching, landings, anchoring, or mooring on sandbars, islands, and open shorelines will be prohibited.
In addition, the following limitations will be placed on boaters:
- Boats 25 feet or less: four adult passengers maximum
- Boats 26 feet to 36 feet: six adult passengers maximum
- Boats 37 feet to 60 feet: eight adult passengers maximum
- Boats over 60 feet: 10 adult passengers maximum, not including crew members
In terms of community pools, pool capacity will be limited, and seating on pool decks will be restricted.
"You can really abide by and participate in all these recreational activities if you just use common sense," said Kerner.
Beaches in Palm Beach County will remain closed.
Officials urged everyone to continue follow social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings whenever possible.
"This does not mean we are back to normal in any way, shape, or form," said Dr. Alina Alonso, the health director for the county. "I would say that social distancing now is more important than ever."
"I plead with the community to keep up the great work, and ss we go into this recreational opportunity, that you amp up the CDC social distancing guidelines in compliance with these rules even further," said Kerner.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | Open for Business
Palm Beach County has extended its state of emergency until May 1 in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The county first issued a state of emergency declaration on March 13 after two county residents tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 2,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County, including 156 deaths.
The extended state of emergency allows Palm Beach County to have access to more resources from the federal and state governments to fight the coronavirus.
