Palm Beach County taking first steps to gradual recreational reopening

Palm Beach County is taking the first steps to a gradual reopening. Some restrictions will be eased in a matter of days.
John Carpenter sits in a Downtown West Palm Beach park ready for more fun in the sun.
"I do think in phases could potentially work as long as everyone is practicing the right guidelines and making sure adhering to whatever in the best interest of everyone and not just their own personal interest," Carpenter said.
Mayor Dave Kerner announced Monday a plan to reopen parks and natural areas, marinas, boat ramps, docks and golf courses on Wednesday. But with it comes restrictions and maintaining social distancing.
"If you're going to go out on your boat you're not going to be permitted by law to hook up to another boat. You're not going to be able to get go to Peanut Island and have that big boat party that people like to do," Kerner said.
"Play shall be set up for walking, single rider golf cart or shared cart for family living in same household," he said about the golf scene in Palm Beach County.
Park hours will be limited to sunrise to sunset.
"I think that's going to be good for everyone mentally and physically," Maria Garcia said.
Tennis courts will only have single play and community pools must practice social distancing. Beaches will not be an option for now.
"It is the consensus regionally amongst the leaders, elected leaders, and professionals that opening beaches at this time is not prudent," Mayor Kerner said.
There will be strict enforcement.
"So we've got everything to gain and a lot to lose if we don't go by the rules so we're going to make sure everybody does," Sheriff Rick Bradshaw said.
