Port St. Lucie officer involved in three-vehicle crash

A Port St. Lucie police officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash Monday morning.
Police said the wreck occurred just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Southeast Lyngate Drive and S U.S. 1.
The officer was traveling westbound from Southeast Tiffany Avenue, crossing the intersection onto SE Lyngate Drive, when the patrol car was struck on the passenger side by a black SUV traveling southbound on U.S. 1.
Witnesses said the officer had a green light and the driver of the black SUV “blew through the red light," police said in a written statement.
During the impact, the officer’s vehicle spun around and struck a silver sedan.
Police said all of the vehicles had to be towed from the area and sustained extensive damage.
Both the officer and female driver of the silver sedan were transported to a local hospital for treatment. None of their injuries are life-threatening, according to officials.
Police said the driver of the SUV was not hurt.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police. They did not mention if charges would be filed.
Scripps Only Content 2020