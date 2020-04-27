Rate of positive coronavirus results declining in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis says

"If you look in the state of Florida in terms of the testing, the most new Florida cases that we've had was on April 3," he said. "There were 1,317 new Florida cases. That day the total number of tests that were received was 11,725. So that's a positivity rate that isn't New York level, or Boston, or some of these other places. But that's between 10 and 15%, right. If you look at yesterday, we had 823 new Florida cases reported, out of 19,342 cases. So the positivity rate for the new Florida cases compared to the tests that had been done on people that had not already tested positive was about 4.5%. So that's a very low positivity rate."