St. Lucie County beaches reopening with some restrictions

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — For the first time in more than a month, St. Lucie County is reopening its beaches beginning Tuesday.
Beaches will reopen beginning at 7 a.m., with some restrictions, county leaders announced during a news conference Monday.
The beaches have been closed since March 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | Open for Business
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 236 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lucie County, including 20 deaths.
"What we're doing is working, so let's not let up now," a county official said.
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.