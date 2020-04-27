St. Lucie County beaches reopening with some restrictions

By Peter Burke | April 27, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 4:39 PM

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — For the first time in more than a month, St. Lucie County is reopening its beaches beginning Tuesday.

Beaches will reopen beginning at 7 a.m., with some restrictions, county leaders announced during a news conference Monday.

The beaches have been closed since March 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 236 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lucie County, including 20 deaths.

"What we're doing is working, so let's not let up now," a county official said.

