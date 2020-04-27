State of emergency extended in Palm Beach County until May 1

Palm Beach County officials have extended the county's state of emergency orders until May 1 in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
The county first made the declaration on March 13 after two county residents tested positive for the coronavirus.
As of Monday, Palm Beach County has 2,763 cases with 156 deaths. The cases is the third highest of any county in Florida.
The state of emergency allows Palm Beach County to have access to more resources from the federal and state government to fight COVID-19.
Last week, Palm Beach County Vice Mayor Robert Weinroth gave residents some insight into the county's plans to reopen.
Weinroth said beaches, parks, golf courses and boat ramps would be among the first locations the county would look at relaxing restrictions.
The vice mayor said the public could see an actual plan this week for loosening some of the stay-at-home order restrictions.
