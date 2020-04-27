15-year-old student arrested for shooting, killing man

St. Lucie County detectives say a 15-year-old middle school student is under arrest for shooting and killing an 18-year-old man last week.
Sheriff Ken Mascara said 18-year-old Jeremy Porter was shot to death on April 23 around 2 p.m. at his home in the 900 block of Fra Mar Place.
"A resident heard a gunshot and then found a neighbor lying dead in the front yard," Sheriff Mascara said at a news conference on Monday.
The sheriff said the 15-year-old suspect, whom FOX 29 is not naming because of his age, arrived at Porter’s home to conduct “some type of transaction.”
"During this transaction, [the suspect] pulled out a handgun and shot Jeremy Porter one time, killing him, and then fleeing from the scene," Sheriff Mascara, adding that it's unclear what kind of transaction was taking place.
The sheriff said Porter had a newborn baby.
"The baby is 30 days old," Sheriff Mascara said.
The 15-year-old was taken into custody on Saturday on a homicide charge, and was booked into the St. Lucie Regional Juvenile Detention Center, where he's being held on no bond.
Sheriff Mascara said there could be additional arrests in the case.
If you have any information that can help detectives, call the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office at 772-462-3230, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.
Scripps Only Content 2020