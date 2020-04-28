Consolidated-Tomoka: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $12.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.60 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 22 cents per share.
The real estate company posted revenue of $12.8 million in the period.
Consolidated-Tomoka shares have fallen 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $42.09, a decrease of 32% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTO