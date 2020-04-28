Delray uses time during closure to improve parks

The past month has kept people out of public parks and golf courses. Starting Wednesday, some restrictions will be lifted in Palm Beach County.
While parks have been closed, Delray Beach has taken advantage of the shutdown to make some much-needed improvements.
The Delray Beach Golf Club, a public golf course, has been closed for more than a month, and the city took the opportunity improve the links.
“The silver lining, is it allowed our staff to do some quality maintenance,” said Sam Metott, who works for the city’s parks and recreation department.
Metott said they took this time to resod hole 17.
“That is every green keepers green is to not have play for a week or a month to see how great he can make it look," said general manager Andy Reder.
Reder said their course is green and beautiful after a month of upkeep on it.
Metott said the city has also been working on sanitizing parks, playgrounds and Atlantic Avenue.
“We pressure cleaned the benches, and the trash cans any water fountains and sidewalks, to just make it nicer when we all get that OK to come back," said Metott.
The goal of the city is to have everything looking nicer and well kept when everything reopens.
“We want them to be ready to go when the restrictions are lifted," said Metott.
The golf course it set to open Wednesday morning with the 17th green in a temporary spot while this resodding takes about two weeks to finish.
The city of Delray Beach would like to remind people that with their parks and recreation opening, they still need to follow CDC guidelines and maintain proper social distancing.
Scripps Only Content 2020