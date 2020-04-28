Gas leak prompts road closure, evacuations in Jupiter

A gas leak in Jupiter Tuesday evening prompted the closure of a road and some evacuations.
Crews responded to the incident near the intersection of Jupiter Beach Road and North A1A at 6 p.m.
According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, a gas line was struck by an excavator causing a strong smell inside and nearby a mobile home park.
Officials say the road was closed off to traffic during the operation and seven mobile homes near the leak were safely evacuated.
Special Operations firefighters are digging down to access the damaged line and apply a clamp to stop the leak, said PBCFR in a tweet.
Florida Power & Light is also on location.
Check back for updates.
