Gov. DeSantis to talk coronavirus with President Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday as questions loom about whether a sweeping "stay at home" order in the Sunshine State will be extended past Thursday.
The order, which only allows residents to leave their homes for essential services and activities, is set to expire on April 30.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference with President Trump at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to NBC News, the two will discuss whether the current level of coronavirus testing is adequate enough to support reopening the state of Florida.
On Monday, DeSantis praised the leaders of Palm Beach County for their decision to reopen parks, golf courses, boat ramps, community pools, and other recreational activities starting on Wednesday.
"@MayorGimenez, @ReadyBroward and @pbcgov demonstrated a thoughtful approach to re-opening parks, marinas and golf courses," DeSantis posted on Twitter.
The governor added that Florida has flattened the curve of COVID-19 hospitalizations, the state continues to ramp up testing, and "we are on the right path to safely re-opening our economy."
DeSantis and other Florida officials want the public's opinion on reopening the state.
The governor is asking residents to submit their opinions about how Florida should get back up and running, and what restrictions should be lifted first.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 32,846 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 1,171 deaths.
