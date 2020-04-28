Indian River County graduations likely postponed until July

High school graduation ceremonies in Indian River County will likely be postponed until July, Superitendent David Moore announced Tuesday.
"Our seniors have worked for 13 years to earn the right to walk across the graduation stage," Moore said. "We are taking a proactive approach in postponing the date to ensure the health and safety of our students, and community as a whole, and allow families to be a part of the graduation celebration."
The graduations had already been pushed back to June 12 and June 13, but Moore said that's unlikely to work.
Seniors at Vero Beach High School will likely now graduate on July 10 and Sebastian River High School seniors will graduate July 11.
Moore said social distancing guidelines will be in place at the ceremonies.
