Jupiter Medical Center workers receive free food

Farm to First Responders, a Florida nonprofit that provides food to first responders for free, surprised health-care workers Tuesday morning in Jupiter.
Medical workers arriving for their shift at Jupiter Medical Center were treated to fresh, local produce courtesy of the organization. More than 200 boxes of food were delivered through the group, courtesy of Lox Farms in Wellington. Each box includes a week's worth of food for health-care workers and their families, including fresh bread, fruit and eggs.
The Florida nonprofit was created in response to the coronavirus crisis from a partnership between Fresh Rx and Living Hungry.
Farm to First Responders purchases produce from local farms and then supplies it to first responders and medical workers for free. Not only does the program show first responders how much their community cares, but it keeps local farms active as they reel from the business lost due to shut-down restaurants and farmer's markets.
Now active in five cities, the group has organized food giveaways for the staff at Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, as well as several Cleveland Clinics, with plans for more to come.
Anyone interested in supporting the organization can send a box of food to a first responder for $25. Just visit freshrx.org to learn more.
