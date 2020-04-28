Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
DeSantis says Florida will reopen slowly, methodically
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is saying that the state will reopen from the coronavirus economic shutdown in “baby steps” and that its regions could reopen at different times and rates. The governor said Monday that for most people, the reopening’s first phase will not be much different than what they are experiencing now with schools and nonessential businesses closed and people being encouraged to stay home. He is expected to begin laying out his plans this week as he reviews recommendations from a task force he appointed that looked at reopening various aspects of the economy.
FELONS VOTING-FLORIDA
Federal trial opens over Florida's felon voting law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal trial began Monday that could help settle whether impoverished Florida felons can be denied the right to vote. Voters overwhelmingly approved an amendment in 2018 that allowed felons to regain the right to vote. But the Florida Republican-controlled Legislature passed a bill that was later signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis stipulating that felons must pay all legal financial obligations before their voting rights can be restored. A consolidated class action suit before a U.S. District judge in Tallahassee will consider the constitutional merits of that law. In a state that holds great sway in national politics, the case could have wide ramifications.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHILD ABUSE
Amid pandemic, child abuse hotlines getting fewer calls
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Calls to child abuse hotlines across Florida are falling, with about 10% fewer calls in March, possibly because schools have been shuttered since mid-March in response to the coronavirus outbreak. In Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties, calls dropped by 20% last month. Experts suspect that abuse is still happening, possibly more so as families become socially isolated. But the school closures mean teachers, bus drivers, guidance counselors and custodians aren’t spotting suspected abuse cases, which they are required by law to report.
AP-US-ODD-WARRANT-WELCOME-MAT
Welcome mat at Florida home seeks warrant and deputies did
PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — A welcome mat at the front door of a Florida home read “come back with a warrant” _ and that’s just what deputies did before finding drugs and drug paraphernalia inside. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the home in Palm Coast was part of an investigation into illegal drugs. After seeing the doormat, authorities say the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office got the warrant. Deputies found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia inside during a search late last week. Investigators say there were four people inside but no arrests were made immediately. The Florida Department of Children and Families were contacted regarding a child at the home.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
As Florida weighs reopening, public invited to chime in
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (AP) — Florida officials are inviting the public to weigh in on reopening the state amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has shuttered schools, businesses and theme parks. In making the announcement, the governor’s office said this feedback will be a "critical component” for the Re-Open Florida Task Force. The panel is guiding Gov. Ron DeSantis on decisions to lift an array of restrictions put in place to limit the spread of the virus. As of Saturday, the state reported more than 30,800 known infections and said about 1,050 Floridians have died from COVID-19. The task force’s recommendations could come this weekend.
AP-FBH-FOOTBALL-PLAYER-KILLED
Louisville football signee shot and killed in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a high school football star who had signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Louisville was fatally shot late Saturday night. Orlando police say Dexter Rentz Jr. was the only one killed when four people were shot in a crime called in to authorities shortly after 11 p.m. The senior wide receiver planned to play for Louisville next season. As a sophomore in 2017, he set a state record when he intercepted five passes in a single game. In a radio interview last year, he said his goal was to grow as a leader and help other "young guys see that there’s more to it than football.”
ANIMAL ABUSE-DOG DRAGGED
Police: Man dragged dog tied to golf cart, killing it
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said a Florida man has been accused of tying his dog to a golf cart and dragging it down the road, ultimately killing it. A Fort Walton Beach police report said Dean Woodyatt chained his German shepherd to a golf cart Saturday and dragged it along the road while motorist and residents tried to stop him. The report said the dog later died of heat-related injuries. Authorities said Woodyatt tried to flee but officers forcibly stopped him. It’s unclear whether Woodyatt had an attorney or what charges he might face. The Panhandle Animal Welfare Society said it will pursue charges.
LAND CONSERVATION
$7M to improve land and water in Florida, Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A land conservation group is getting $7 million in federal money to improve land and water in parts of the Florida Panhandle and south Georgia. Tallahassee-based Tall Timbers says it’s getting the money from the National Resources Conservation Service. It comes from the 2018 federal farm bill. Tall Timbers says it will use the money to improve water quality, wildlife habitat and economic opportunities in the watersheds of the Aucilla and St. Marks rivers. The project will buy conservation easements, help with habitat management on public and private lands, and share costs to improve farmland.
AP-US-BRADY-APOLOGY
Tampa mayor lightheartedly apologizes to NFL's Tom Brady
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is poking fun at last week's attention-grabbing incident involving NFL superstar Tom Brady. Tampa didn’t exactly give Brady the best of welcomes when he was ejected from a downtown park while working out last Monday. In a letter posted on social media, the mayor apologized “for the miscommunication," saying her previous law enforcement background prompted her to "investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T running wild in one of our beautiful city parks.” Brady is considered by some as the NFL's “greatest of all time.” Brady recently left the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
GATOR HAZARD
Florida authorities warn of road rage among mating gators
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Aggressive driving is always a hazard, but officials say Florida drivers also have to be on the lookout for potentially aggressive alligators, especially around this time of year. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office warned motorists that it’s that time of year when alligators, um, fall in love but might not always be so affectionate. A male gator measuring 9-feet-2-inches had to be removed from a roadway after it was spotted “being aggressive with traffic” on Friday. Sheriff’s deputies captured the reptile and relocated him to an alligator farm. Wildlife officials say mating season in Florida begins in early April and could continue into June.