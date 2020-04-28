May electric bills will be about 25% lower, FPL says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved FPL's plan to issue a one-time, 25 percent decrease of customer's electric bills in May.
Florida’s largest utility company said they were able to provide the savings due to lower fuel costs. The utility first announced the plan in March.
FPL said since many Florida workers are struggling to pay their bills right now, they are lumping all of savings in May instead of spreading out savings over the remainder of the year.
The utility said residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month would see their bills go from the current $96.04 a month to about $73.36 in May.
Business customers will also see a one-time decrease in May that will vary by rate class, said the utility.
“In quickly coming together to thoroughly review and approve this plan, our regulators, once again, demonstrated their continued commitment to watching out for customers’ best interests by returning savings to them as quickly as possible,” said FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy in a writtent statement. “Traditionally, these types of savings are spread out over the balance of the year. However, challenging times call for exceptional measures. I believe this one-time bill decrease is the most effective way to infuse customers with much-needed money as we all navigate through this difficult and unsettling time together.”
FPL previously lowered customer bills about 4 percent in January.
