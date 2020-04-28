NeoGenomics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) _ NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.
The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories posted revenue of $106 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106.1 million.
NeoGenomics shares have risen 3.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 49% in the last 12 months.
