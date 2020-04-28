Palm Beach Co. nonprofit distributing food to families in need

A nonprofit in the Westgate community of Palm Beach County is offering a helping hand to those in need on Tuesday.
Opportunity Early Childhood Education & Family Center will distribute fresh produce, diapers, and food to families in need.
Organizers said they will hand out care packages to more than 80 families experiencing financial strain due to the COVID-19 crisis.
It's all happening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 4171 Westgate Ave.
As the cars pull up to the Westgate campus, staff will also hand out stuffed animals, books, and crayons to the students to help keep them busy during quarantine.
Opportunity, which was founded in 1939, closed its campus on March 18 due to the coronavirus, and the nonprofit said it is uncertain when they will reopen.
Along with educational and developmental programs, the charity provides daily meals for the more than 100 under-resourced children it serves.
Visit Opportunity's website if you would like to donate to their emergency food pantry.
