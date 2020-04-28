Prescribed burn planned for Jonathan Dickinson State Park

Florida's Department of Environmental Protection will conduct a prescribed burn this week at Jonathan Dickinson State Park.
Weather permitting, roughly 300 acres of pine flatwoods in the area south of Southeast Flora Avenue will be set ablaze Tuesday to preserve the quality of the land. The prescribed burn is expected to last from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Prescribed burns mirror naturally occurring fire cycles and are used to restore forests and soil, reduce undergrowth and lower the potential for more destructive wildfires. After a prescribed burn is introduced, the land experiences an increase in native flora, birds and other wildlife.
Weather must be suitable for a prescribed burn to be conducted. Low temperatures and wind speeds, as well as moderate humidity, are most desirable.
While planned months in advance, the final decision to conduct a burn is made the day of, after environmental officials review the predicted fire weather forecast that day. A burn authorization from the Florida Forest Service must also be secured.
