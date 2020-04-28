Side hustle jobs become lifeline to help pay bills

What's your side hustle? That's become an even more common question since the downturn in the economy.
As hundreds of thousands of Florida workers wait for unemployment benefits, many are looking for other jobs to provide some type of income to pay the bills.
So, which of these side hustles are locals turning to help with their finances? Some of the most popular gigs don’t even require people to leave their house.
When Natalie Fernandez was laid off from her job, which she had for three years, due to COVID-19, she looked into a side hustle.
“I said, 'Why not? I have no job. I’ve got loads of time. I’m cooking any way. Why not? Let’s do it,'" said Fernandez.
Three weeks ago, she joined Pampered Chef as a consultant and selling kitchenware products. She's doing all it from home.
“I do everything right here in my kitchen. This is my office, right here,” said Fernandez.
Virtual parties on Facebook allow her to promote the products. She makes demo videos to show people how the products work, makes the sales and then receives a direct deposit into her bank account.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have looked to side hustles for income.
Instacart and other food delivery services have been popular jobs while others have opened up their own online store using Printful to sell their products.
The key is finding a side hustle that works for you.
“It’s the perfect side hustle because I already cook every day,” said Fernandez. “It is my only source of income, so that I can keep myself entertained as well as keep my bills paid.”
