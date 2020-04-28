St. Lucie, Indian River County beaches reopen

Beaches up and down the Treasure Coast reopened on Tuesday morning after being closed for more than a month due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, beaches in St. Lucie County and Fort Pierce will be open for walking, jogging, fishing, surfing, swimming, snorkeling, collecting seashells, kayaking, and paddle boarding.
However, social distancing is still required and recreational groups of 10 or more people are prohibited.
Sunbathing, sitting on the beach, partying, picnicking, camping, and playing volleyball, football, or Frisbee are banned, as are coolers, tents, blankets, umbrellas, and beach chairs.
The same rules apply in Indian River County.
Beaches in Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, Golden Sands, Wabasso, Tracking Station, and Round Island, along with the east end of Beachcomber Lane, South Beach, Humiston Beach, Sexton Plaza Beach, Conn Beach, and Jaycee Beach all reopened on Tuesday morning.
County operated beaches in Palm Beach and Martin counties remain closed.
However, parks, golf courses, boat ramps, community pools, and other recreational activities in Palm Beach County will reopen on Wednesday.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 239 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lucie County and 90 in Indian River County.
