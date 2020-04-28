Teacher raises money to buy laptops for students in need

All around us, people are in need of help during the coronavirus pandemic.
One Palm Beach County teacher saw that need firsthand in her virtual classroom.
For more than a year, Vasantha Siva has called University Preparatory Academy in West Palm Beach home.
"I’m the STEM and the Advanced Academic program director," said Siva.
The lifelong educator works with some of the brightest children at the charter school, and some the most in need.
"Their background affects them," said Siva. "Some of them live with grandparents, or sister’s brothers, or somewhere, friend's house. Some of them even in a car temporarily."
The COVID-19 pandemic only made things worse.
"They don’t have facilities, they don’t have a computer to learn from home," said Siva.
So Siva got to work, launching a fundraising campaign on Facebook. She said they were able to raise $6,000 to buy laptops for the children, and more help was on the way.
"I did not expect it would go internationally," said Siva.
Siva said a friend of a friend who lives in Dubai saw the campaign and offered to sponsor several families.
"She approached me and she told me she has a company and she is going to invite other people in her network and her focus is to feed these children," Siva said.
Siva said that in a couple of days she’s already gotten 15 applications from parents in need. Their are around 300 students at the school. Siva said they are looking to help with rent, gas, groceries, and more.
"I get tears when I talk about it, really it touches my heart," said Siva. "No help is too little."
To donate to the fundraiser, click here.
