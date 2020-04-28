Vero Beach resident celebrates 100th birthday

Celebrating a birthday under quarantine isn’t easy, but it helps when you’ve got a lot of friends nearby.
The Vero Beach Police Department led a long parade down 32nd Avenue to honor Mary Owen, who turned 100 years old on Tuesday!
She spent many years working in the citrus industry helping ship Florida fruit around the globe.
Owen said she still enjoys gardening and credits staying active with keeping her sharp all these years.
"I’ve just worked and been very active. All my life I’ve been very active. I love gardening. I’m a member of the garden club, volunteered a lot," said Owen.
At the end of the parade, Vero Police Chief David Currey presented Owen with a bouquet of flowers.
