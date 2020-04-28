West Boca Medical Center receives thanks, served fresh food

Two companies teamed up Tuesday to help take care of the people taking care of us.
The staff at West Boca Medical Center received free, healthy meals and juice thanks to a food truck from Raw Juce and a partnership with South Florida-based House of Athlete.
House of Athlete is a wellness company started by former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall.
On Tuesday, employees at West Boca Medical Center received organic fruits and vegetables along with protein bowls and "wellness shots" packed with pineapple, honey and other fresh ingredients.
“We have a great product that really speaks to promoting health and boosting the health system, so for us doing our part to do that, it’s an honor to do it,” said Kevin Sullivan, the district manager of Raw Juce.
“It means the world to us. We are here, day in and day out taking care of all our patients, each other, all of our family members. So, them taking care of us, means a lot,” said Ricky Ramirez, the chief nursing officer at West Boca Medical Center.
The two companies said they will visit Delray Medical Center next week.
Click here if you would like to support their effort as they nourish and feed the medical staff on the front lines
