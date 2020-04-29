Bicyclist struck and killed by city of West Palm Beach truck

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a city of West Palm Beach truck Wednesday morning, police said.
Police said a man riding a bicycle was hit by a city grapple truck, which collects debris and yard waste, around 7:36 a.m. near the intersection of South Olive Avenue and Wenonah Place.
Sgt. David Lefont said the truck and bicyclist were both at the intersection when the two collided, killing the bicyclist.
Police said the bicyclist and truck collided when the truck, which was heading north, made a right turn onto Wenonah Place, traveling at about 5 mph.
The bicyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said it is unclear what direction the bicyclist was traveling before the wreck.
Police said investigators are asking anyone who witnessed, or has video evidence of the crash, to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.
Scripps Only Content 2020