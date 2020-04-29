Boynton Beach to reopen recreational activities

Boynton Beach is rolling out a plan to reopen parts of the city while continuing to keep residents safe from the deadly coronavirus.
Officials announced on Wednesday that the city's only boat ramp at Harvey E. Oyer Jr. Park is now open for recreational use.
On Friday, the Boynton Beach Tennis Center at Barrier Free Park will reopen, and city parks will reopen to walking, jogging, and biking. However, city playgrounds, dog parks, outdoor basketball courts, and athletic fields will remain closed.
In addition, the Boynton Harbor Marina will reopen on Friday.
On Monday, May 4, all golf courses within city limits will reopen to play.
