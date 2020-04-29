Delray Beach fire captain retires after 26 years of service

The Delray Beach Fire Department did not let COVID-19 hamper their plans to honor a retiring captain.
Fire Station 3 in Delray Beach honored Capt. Ilene Rose, who has served with the department for 26 years.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Inspiring South Florida
Firefighters, both actively serving and those who have retired, along with families and friends, drove by the station honking their horns and holding signs of appreciation.
Rose said she was grateful for the surprise and her service to the community.
“When I saw the cars coming, I just figured it was the fire department. Then, the next thing you know, I’m seeing my family my sister,” said Rose. “My heart rate was going a mile a minute, so it was awesome to see that.”
Now that she has retired, Rose said she plans on traveling around the United States and eventually travel to Guadalupe to cage dive with great white sharks.
