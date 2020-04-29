Education Foundation of Palm Beach County distributing 'Kits for Kids' Thursday

The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County is giving away over a thousand kits filled with school supplies to kids in three different school districts.
The initiative comes to support children who do not have the necessary supplies as they continue distance-learning for the remainder of the school year, the foundation said in a news release.
Watch the video bellow to learn more about the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County.
The 'Kits for Kids' will be distributed on Thursday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations:
1. Northmore Elementary, 4111 Terrace Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
On-site contact: Catherine Blomeke 561-315-2109
2. Roosevelt Elementary, 1220 15th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
On-site contact: Teresa Dabrowski 561-351-7196
3. Village Academy Center, 400 SW 12th Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33444
On-site contact: James Gavrilos 561-306-7762
The foundation said that 720 kits have already been distributed throughout Palm Beach County, and about 1,200 kits will be distributed on the three locations simultaneously.
Scripps Only Content 2020