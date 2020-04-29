Man claims guns found in SUV belonged to 'John Wick'

A Port St. Lucie man accused of assaulting a woman and threatening her with a gun claimed the SUV and the weapons found inside didn't belong to him, but to his cousin "John Wick," according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.
Getro Gelin, 27, was arrested Sunday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.
According to an arrest affidavit, deputies were called to a home in Port St. Lucie, where a woman told them Gelin pushed her to the floor and pointed a gun at her, threatening to kill her.
The woman told deputies Gelin hid the gun in his Porsche SUV. Deputies searched the vehicle and found a handgun and rifle inside.
Gelin initially told deputies he didn't own a Porsche SUV and then claimed he had sold it to his cousin John Wick, a fictional assassin played by Keanu Reeves in the 2014 movie and its sequels.
He admitted that he "lied about the name, but that he would not reveal his cousin's name."
Gelin remained in the county jail Wednesday in lieu of a $3,500 bond.
