Martin County businesses react to slow reopening of Florida

Dustin Strimer works for Civil Society Brewing Company. He said since the partial shutdown of businesses in Abacoa things has slowed but they're grateful for the business they have.
"We have a lot of loyal customers that keep us going strong, keep us thriving and providing great beer for our community," he said.
Dustin heard about Governor Desantis' announcement of slowly opening up Florida for business. He's not unsettled that the gradual opening doesn't include Palm Beach County. He's philosophical about the decision.
"The slower we reopen I think might be the better but who knows," he said.
"These counties have seen the lion share of the state's epidemic but they are trending in a positive direction. I am working with them and will continue to work with them. And I do believe that they will be able to move to phase one very soon," he said.
Just up the road in Downtown Stuart in Martin County, Manuela Bentley is tidying up her shop called "Simple Pleasures Bath and Body." She said COVID-19 has been a disaster for her business.
Bentley is a bit stoic about Wednesday's news.
"I think a slow opening is really good. I think we need to be very, very careful so that we don't see a spike in cases," she said.
Bentley said the opening of businesses is no guarantee to saving hers.
"Saving our business is important but saving lives is more important," she added.
