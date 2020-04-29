Parks, boat ramps, golf courses reopen in Palm Beach County

After weeks of closures due to the deadly coronavirus, parks, boat ramps, golf courses, community pools, and other recreational areas reopened in Palm Beach County on Wednesday.
A new emergency order went into effect at 12:01 a.m.
However, there are restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, and residents are still urged to practice social distancing and wear face coverings whenever possible.
"This does not mean we are back to normal in any way, shape, or form," said Dr. Alina Alonso, the health director for the county, at a news conference on Monday. "I would say that social distancing now is more important than ever."
PARKS:
All public county and municipal parks and natural areas, with the exception of beach parks, are now open.
Park hours are from sunrise to sunset for walking, running, strolling, biking, and equestrian riding. In addition, fishing, canoeing, kayaking, water skiing, wake boarding, and bicycle rentals are permitted as long as physical distancing is practiced.
All park playgrounds, picnic pavilions, campgrounds, dog parks, skate parks, field sports, organized sports, recreational buildings, gymnasiums, and concession stands remain closed.
Basketball courts in county parks are open for individual practice only. Only three players per half court are allowed, and competitive team games are prohibited.
Phil Foster Park and Dubois Park are considered beach parks, and will therefore remain closed as long as public beaches are closed. The boat ramp at Phil Foster will be open, but not the beach.
BOATING:
For boaters wanting to take advantage of the boat ramps reopening, there are restrictions in place.
Boaters must obey strict guidelines by staying at least 50 feet apart, and you can only gather in groups of 10 people or less.
Law enforcement will be out patrolling to make sure boaters are not anchoring at a sandbar or any islands. Violators could be fined or have their boats towed.
The following limitations are in place for boaters:
- Boats 25 feet or less: four adult passengers maximum
- Boats 26 feet to 36 feet: six adult passengers maximum
- Boats 37 feet to 60 feet: eight adult passengers maximum
- Boats over 60 feet: 10 adult passengers maximum, not including crew members
GOLF COURSES:
The county has also set regulations for private and public golf courses.
Golfers will not be allowed to touch the flagstick, only one person is allowed in each golf cart cart, and tee times will be staggered.
Play will be set up for walking, single-rider golf carts, or shared carts for families living in the same household.
Practice facilities, clubhouses, locker rooms, and pro shops will remain closed.
All league, clinic, camp, youth, and other organized activities will remain suspended.
COMMUNITY POOLS:
In terms of community pools, pool capacity will be limited, and seating on pool decks will be restricted.
BEACHES:
Beaches in Palm Beach County remain closed until further notice.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 2,911 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County, including 178 deaths.
For the latest information about Palm Beach County's response to the coronavirus pandemic, click here.
