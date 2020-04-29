South Florida-based TooJay's files for bankruptcy

A popular South Florida-based deli has filed for bankruptcy.
TooJay's, which operates 16 locations in Broward and Palm Beach counties, on Wednesday announced the decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a statement from president and CEO Maxwell Piet.
Piet called the decision "the best path forward" for TooJay's. He went on to say it is "the direct result of the devastating economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our restaurants throughout Florida."
"This course of action will enable us to remain open to serve our communities with the same great food and service we are known for," the statement said. "As we learn of the reopening plans for our dining rooms, we will rehire more employees and expand our services as restrictions allow."
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a tiered reopening plan for the state Wednesday, but it excludes South Florida.
South Florida is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, with more than 17,000 confirmed cases and hundreds of death.
TooJay's opened in 1981 with a single location in Palm Beach. Other locations in Palm Beach County include Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter.
