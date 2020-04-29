St. Joe: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WATERSOUND, Fla. (AP) _ The St. Joe Co. (JOE) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Watersound, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.
The real estate development company posted revenue of $18.6 million in the period.
St. Joe shares have fallen 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.80, a climb of 8% in the last 12 months.
