Urgent Care of the Palm Beaches offering coronavirus testing

Urgent Care of the Palm Beaches is stepping up by offering coronavirus testing as well as antibody testing at all three of its locations.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | The Rebound South Florida | We're Open South Florida
Urgent Care centers are requesting that patients call ahead to set up an appointment.
In addition to testing, Urgent Care locations are providing telemedicine for minor medical issues, and they want the community to know that their clinics are currently open and accepting walk-ins.
Patients are asked to call ahead to get pre-screened for potential coronavirus-related issues.
All Urgent Care clinics are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Below are the three locations in Palm Beach County:
1. North Palm Beach
11951 US Highway 1, Suite 108
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
Phone: (561) 429-6109
Fax: (561)429-6513
2. West Palm Beach
5818 South Dixie Hwy.
West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Phone: (561)429-4779
Fax: (561)429-6513
3. Wellington/ Lake Worth
3537 Forest Hill Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33406
Phone: (561) 328-8433
Fax: (561) 429-6513
Scripps Only Content 2020