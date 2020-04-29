Vanilla Ice helps renovate special needs teacher’s home

Rob Van Winkle, better known as rapper Vanilla Ice, is helping a special needs teacher during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For several years, Van Winkle has been involved in the construction business, renovating and remodeling homes with his company VIP Construction.
He heard about Ms. Watson, a special needs teacher in Port Saint Lucie who needed repairs done to her home.
The ceiling in the porch area was falling apart and the side of the house had wood pieces falling off.
This week Van Winkle and his construction crew did the repairs for free.
He says he wanted to do it because she does so much as a special needs teacher.
