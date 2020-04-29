Watch: Detroit woman starts dance party on sidewalk while social distancing

#DetroitLove

Detroit neighbors dance on the sidewalk while social distancing
By Ed Payne | April 29, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 5:28 PM

DETROIT (Gray News) – This is the way they social distance in the Motor City.

Wanting to stretch her legs a bit, Luwana Conway invited her friends out on the sidewalk for a line dance on a warm spring day.

“I love my neighbors,” the high school educator said. “I asked them if they could come out and play.”

Conway brought along her iPad, a speaker and a some Luther Vandross.

I love my neighbors I asked them if they could come out and play..... ❤️🖤💛💜 😬yall already know who had the speaker and...

Posted by Luwana Mcvay-Conway on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

There’s nothing like a little “Better Love” to brush away some of the blues of a pandemic.

“My neighbors love me,” she said. “I love my neighbors.”

Thank You for sharing the good vibes, Luwana.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.