1 year later: Father talks about baby found in dumpster

One year ago a newborn baby was found inside a West Boca Raton dumpster. The baby was only hours old and was found by two maintenance workers who heard her cries.
The baby's mother is currently facing attempted murder and child abuse charges .
Last year, a judge ruled the girl's father, Carlos Jimenes Martins, could have custody of his daughter. He named her Sarah Jimenes Carvalho.
Next week, Sarah will turn 1.
Martins, who speaks Portuguese, spoke with WPTV NewsChannel 5 about his daughter for the first time, with help from a translator.
WPTV is no longer showing video of Sarah to help protect her identity.
"We saw this was a blessing," Martins said.
The father said he gets emotional when talking about Sarah but describes her life as a miracle.
"Her life was already a miracle, but when God wants something, nothing can prevent that from happening," he said.
Sarah looked on at her father during the interview. She wore unicorn shoes, pink shorts and a flowered top. Family friend Maria Lucia Lima held Sarah while Martins spoke about how strong she is and how proud he is of her.
"She is everything good in our lives," Lima said.
Lima has helped Martins watch Sarah while he's at work during the day. Another woman named Marlene also helps watch Sarah. Martins said the two women have been a blessing to him because he can work long hours.
The group is planning a birthday party for Sarah next week. Lima said they are having a big celebration.
"This past year was a year of victory," she said.
Martins said Sarah is walking and talking.
"We know she is a happy and healthy child," he said.
The family is working to set up a trust fund to help save money for her education.
Martins said the last year wasn't easy, but he had friends and his faith to help him.
"This is a moment of happiness and to thank God," he said.
