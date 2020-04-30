Fort Pierce assisted living facility exceeds 20 COVID-19 cases

Health officials say a Fort Pierce Assisted Living Facility for memory care patients has the largest outbreak of COVID-19 on the Treasure Coast.
The Broadmoor ALF in Fort Pierce has 22 confirmed cases, according to the Florida Department of Health . That includes 5 staff members.
Clint Sperber, Administrator for the Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County, said his team conducted COVID-19 tests for about 50 people at the facility this week, including residents and staff members.
Sperber says someone from the health department is keeping in touch with the facility daily.
“We go there. We speak to them. We provide different types of questionnaires we would ask them. We go over their infection control policies as we would with any facility. We find out their staffing capacities, we found out any ailment needs and we work with them,” Sperber said.
WPTV requested a comment from Broadmoor. On the front door of the facility, a sign says that Broadmoor is taking all reasonable measures to protect the safety or residents, families, and employees. It also says visitations are only for emergencies. All visitors are required to wear masks, have their temperature taken, and have their hands sanitized.
Sperber said staff members and residents at hundreds of long-term living facilities across the state are being given testing by the health department to get a better idea of the spread of COVID-19 in those facilities.
