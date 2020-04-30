Gunman attempts to rob woman at drive-thru ATM

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies have released surveillance video of an attempted armed robbery at a drive-thru ATM in Lauderdale Lakes last week.
A woman was attempting to use the drive-thru ATM at a SunTrust branch on Oakland Park Boulevard last Friday.
Surveillance video released Thursday shows the woman was sitting in her car, preparing to use the ATM, when the would-be robber approached and pointed a gun at her.
BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said the gunman demanded that she enter her personal identification number into the ATM to withdraw money, but the woman drove away.
The gunman could be seen checking the ATM, just to make sure he couldn't score any cash, before walking away empty-handed.
Nobody was injured.
Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the gunman is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
