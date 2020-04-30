Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The reeducation of NFL quarterback Jameis Winston is beginning with the New Orleans Saints. Winston says humility and maturity led him to take a back-up role with the Saints while eschewing opportunities to earn more money or a starting role. Winston agreed this week to a one-year contract to serve as Drew Brees' back-up. Winston says his goal is to learn about football as well as leadership and professionalism from the record-setting quarterback and from coach Sean Payton. Winston was Tampa Bay's starting QB for five seasons before being replaced in March by Tom Brady.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year option on the contract tight end O.J. Howard signed as a rookie in 2017. The move comes a week after the Bucs acquired four-time All-Pro Rob Gronkowski in a trade from New England, prompting speculation that Howard might be traded to make room for the former Patriots star.
UNDATED (AP) — Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith has been arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Smith was booked into the Duval County Jail on Wednesday afternoon and released about five hours later on a $50,003 bond. No police report was immediately available. ESPN cited an anonymous law enforcement source who said Smith is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl multiple times. Officers were at Smith’s home on Nov. 27, and his SUV was towed. He was not arrested then. Smith announced last April he was stepping away from football to “get my world in order.”
UNDATED (AP) — Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and the rest of this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame class will have to wait for their big moment at Cooperstown. The Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that it has canceled the July 26 induction ceremony because of the coronavirus outbreak. A record crowd had been expected at the small town in upstate New York to honor Jeter, the former New York Yankees captain. Catcher Ted Simmons also was to be inducted along with the late Marvin Miller, the pioneering players’ union head. Instead, they all will be honored next year, on July 25, 2021.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Tampa Bay Rays plan furloughs of some full-time employees because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Rays are the first Major League Baseball team known to plan furloughs. The temporary cost-cutting measures will take effect on May 2. Most of the 30 clubs have committed to paying either all full-time baseball operations staff or all full-time employees through May. The Rays' decision was first reported by the Tampa Bay Times.
UNDATED (AP) — The LPGA Tour is pushing back the restart of its season at least another month. The target now is a tournament in Michigan on July 15-18, and that depends on whether it's safe to return. The tour was hopeful of resuming June 19-21 in Arkansas. Commissioner Mike Whan says it's not about being the first sport to be back but being safe. And he says the next three events on the new schedule — in Michigan, Ohio and New Jersey — will only be played if the coronavirus situation allows for it. The season-ending event in Florida would finish on Dec. 20.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Bills have signed defensive end Bryan Cox Jr., whose father never hid his dislike for Buffalo during his days playing for the AFC rival Miami Dolphins in the 1990s. Cox Jr. was signed to a one-year contract Wednesday after splitting last season between Carolina and Cleveland. He has three seasons of NFL experience since being signed by the Panthers as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2017. Bryan Cox Sr. was a 12-year NFL linebacker and best known in Buffalo for antagonizing the Bills and their fans during his five seasons with the Dolphins. Some Bills fans haven't forgotten, and still hold a grudge against the Cox name.
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Coco Gauff’s father, Corey, has been honored as the 2019 Team USA Developmental Coach of the Year by the U.S. Tennis Association. Coco Gauff reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year in her Grand Slam main-draw debut at age 15 after becoming the youngest player to qualify for that tournament. She also made it to the third round at the U.S. Open and won her first WTA singles title and first two WTA doubles titles. Jay Berger was honored as the Team USA Legendary Coach. He has worked with the U.S. Davis Cup and Olympic teams.