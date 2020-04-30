IRadimed: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) _ IRadimed Corp. (IRMD) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Winter Springs, Florida-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 18 cents per share.
The maker of IV devices that can be used in MRI machines posted revenue of $8.7 million in the period.
IRadimed shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 28% in the last 12 months.
