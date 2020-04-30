Martin County schools to hold ‘traditional’ graduations

Martin County public schools will hold traditional high school graduation ceremonies in late July, officials announced on Thursday.
"The Martin County School District is committed to doing everything possible to celebrate the most significant senior milestone, graduation, in a way that honors your individual and collective accomplishments," Superintendent Laurie Gaylord said in a YouTube video.
Gaylord said that while there are many public health guidelines to take into consideration due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Martin County School District has tentatively set dates toward the end of July for graduation ceremonies.
"We are committed to providing you with the traditional ceremonies you have overwhelmingly asked for, earned, and deserve," said Gaylord.
Gaylord added that school district officials will seek input from public health experts about how to safely hold the ceremonies.
No other details including exact dates, the location of the ceremonies, and whether there will be attendance restrictions, have been announced.
Public schools in Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties are planning to hold virtual graduations, while high school graduation ceremonies in Indian River County will likely be postponed until July, officials said.
Scripps Only Content 2020