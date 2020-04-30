3 men rescued after boat capsizes off South Florida coast

Deputies rescued three men off the coast of South Florida after their fishing boat capsized.
Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said marine and aviation patrol deputies received a distress call Tuesday night about a mile off Pompano Beach.
As deputies arrived, they spotted the men frantically flashing a light toward the shore.
Deputies in the air helped marine patrol units to navigate through the rough waters and identify exactly where the stranded boaters were located.
The three men, who were sitting on top of their overturned boat, were pulled to safety one at a time.
Deputies believe the boat capsized because of the high winds and 4-to-5-foot sea conditions.
All three men were wearing life jackets and did not report any injuries.
Scripps Only Content 2020