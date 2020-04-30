New coronavirus testing site opening up in Delray Beach

A new coronavirus testing site is opening up Monday in Delray Beach, according to the Health Care District of Palm Beach County.
The clinic will be located at 225 South Congress Ave.
Appoints can be scheduled starting Friday. Residents can call the Health Care District’s testing hotline at 561-642-1000 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule an appointment.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | The Rebound South Florida | We're Open South Florida
“The Health Care District expanded testing at its West Palm Beach and Jupiter clinics this week and we are excited to do the same at the Delray Beach clinic starting on Monday,” said Darcy J. Davis, Health Care District CEO in a written statement. “We recognize the need for more testing in our community and these new sites expand access for residents in underserved areas in both the northern and southern ends of the county.”
Tests will be conducted at the new Delray Beach site Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
A West Palm Beach coronavirus testing site, located at 1150 45th St., is conducting tests Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.
A Jupiter testing site, located at 411 W. Indiantown Rd., began testing Thursday and is operating Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
The district said the three sites will enhance access to testing for individuals without personal transportation and those with special needs.
Results of the tests will communicated to patients by a Health Care District provider as soon as they are available.
For more information, call 561-642-1000.
Scripps Only Content 2020