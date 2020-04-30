Palm Beach County schools modify food distribution schedule

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – The Palm Beach County School District is changing its food distribution schedule in an effort to limit contact during the pandemic.
On Thursday mornings, from 9 a.m. to noon, more than 50 sites will be open for families to pick up 'grab and go' meals .
Public schools in Palm Beach County closed amid COVID-19 concerns on March 13.
Since then, more than 1,400 nutrition professionals have been working to keep the food distribution sites available across Palm Beach County.
"School Food Service staff members really are superheroes," said Donald Fennoy, superintendent of the Palm Beach County School District in a post on Twitter. "They've served 1,400,000 free meals since schools closed."
In addition to preparing the meals, the staff is also responsible for adhering to strict nutrition standards and navigating student food allergies.
School leaders are encouraging the community to wear yellow on Thursday, May 7 to 'Show Your Appreciation for School Lunch Heroes' .
The meals are free to anyone 18 years of age and under (22 years of age and younger for ESE students), regardless of financial need.
The Palm Beach County School District serves more than 197,000 students, including students that attend non-District operated Charter Schools.
