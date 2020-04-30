Palm Beach Gardens 8-year-old girl surprised with birthday parade

A family celebration in Palm Beach Gardens. An 8-year-old enjoyed a birthday party as her mother seats on the frontline of the coronavirus fight.
"We put together this birthday parade of cars and we got the fire truck here and the police department and we're just so excited to celebrate her," Michelle Heim said.
Family, friends, even Brielle's softball team are game to celebrate with her.
What makes this birthday so special is that Michelle hasn't been with her kids in six weeks. Since she works on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic as a nurse, she decided to have her kids live with her parents.
"I work night shift so they help my husband and I out a lot with the kids. The kids couldn't go back and forth so we just had to make a decision. The safest thing is to have them stay there," she said.
Brielle had no idea of what was going to happen. And out of nowhere the sounds of a fire engine and the horns of 22 vehicles could be heard.
There was nothing but pure joy on her face as presents and candy were thrown from windows. She even got covered with silly string spray.
Brielle just thought she was having pizza and a small party in the driveway.
"She will never, ever, ever forget this birthday," Michelle said.
Not only was it Brielle's birthday but it was her dad's also. Her father turned 45.
