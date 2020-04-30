Police searching for missing, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are searching for a 3-year-old missing and endangered girl who they say was taken by her mother.
Police said Markayla Wright's mother, 22-year-old Jalicia Elmore, fled with her daughter on Thursday shortly before 5 p.m. from the 2000 block of N. Australian Ave.
They fled in an older model silver unknown type SUV, possibly bearing a New York or New Jersey license plate.
According to police, Elmore is not Markayla's legal guardian and there are concerns for the child's safety and welfare.
Markayla is described as 2' 8" tall weighing 35 pounds. She has black hair and black eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants and pink/black shoes.
Elmore is described as 5'07" tall weighing 150 pounds with black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, and multi-colored leggings.
Anyone who locates either Markayla or Elmore is asked to contact a local law enforcement agency and the West Palm Beach Police Department with reference case number 20-7159.
