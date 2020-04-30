SunFest announces cancellation of event due to COVID-19 pandemic

SunFest announced Thursday that its 2020 event has been canceled following Governor DeSanti's direction regarding mass gatherings and the agreement with the City of West Palm Beach to cancel the event.
SunFest said in its official website that the initiative comes in the best interest of the public health and safety.
The event will not be postponed, given factors as site availability, artists scheduling and hurricane season.
"We share the disappointment that many people will feel with this news, but recognize that there are far more important priorities in the world today. SunFest has a history of 38 consecutive years and we plan to start a new chapter next year. Same time, same place."
Ticket holders will be contacted on Monday with details on refund process.
