Boater's body found off Martin County

There was a heavy law enforcement presence at Sandsprit Park in Martin County after a boater's body was found offshore Friday afternoon.
Officials received a report that a man on a vessel went overboard.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office, Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the scene and found the man's body after about an hour.
The body was then brought to the park.
Investigators said the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.
The name of the victim has not been released.
No other details were immediately available
