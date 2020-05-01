Boca Raton foundation helping individuals with special needs manage stress

It’s the simple things like fresh air that brings Jaimee Sabato’s daughter comfort. Their days in self-quarantine can look like most of ours, while also looking very different.
Jaimee’s 24-year-old daughter Allie is living with a rare neurological disease. Her brain functions are similar to a 10-month-old child.
“There was a period where she would have up to 200 seizures a day,” said Sabato.
After 11 brain surgeries and a titanium skull, Allie was able to start to live her life.
“I’d bring her for walks and we’d be able to sit and socialize, which is a very important aspect and that’s been robbed from us, temporarily,” she said.
The Unicorn Children’s Foundation has a plan to help bring some relief.
“A mindfulness stress based reduction program to teach individuals strategies meditation practices and mind-body skills to learn how they can better manage stress,” said Sharon Alexander, CEO of Unicorn Children’s Foundation.
Alexander said the virtual 4-week workshop is free for families with special needs children and a paid MBSR workshop will be available for the community.
“We’re doing a buy one, give one. So when they pay for that registration fee it allows us to give the session with individuals with special needs at no costs,” she said.
For Jaimee Sabato and her daughter, it’s therapy that’s allowing them to find peace together.
“It really grounds you, it’s a reset button,” Sabato added.
